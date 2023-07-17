Here’s What You Need to Know About the Heat Wave Affecting Europe Right Now

Feel free to get excited about your upcoming European trip, but a heads up before taking off—you might want to pack extra water bottles and hats.

Europe is currently suffering the consequences of a dramatic heat wave which has caused an extreme rise in temperatures across numerous countries. Cerberus, as the heat wave has been named, has already brought thermometers above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) over the last week. Unfortunately, according to weather forecasts, the heat wave is not going to decrease its impact for another week or so.

And according to experts, it's about to get even hotter in select areas. So far, the countries that were hit the hardest are Italy, France, Spain, Greece, Croatia, and Turkey, where in some areas, temperatures almost reached 50 C (122 F). The Guardian reports that Almería, Spain recorded a temperature of 44.8 C (112.6 F), while over the weekend parts of Greece observed peaks of 41 C (105.8 F). Temperatures in Turkey reached 44 C (111.2 F), while southern Germany recorded some numbers as high as 39 C (102.2 F).

In the next week, a new heat wave dubbed Charon is expected to name Spain, Italy, Greece, and parts of the Balkans as the hottest places in Europe. Sicily and Sardinia are expected to reach 48 C (118.4 F) on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). But that's not all. As CNN points out, Italy has issued a red warning alert in 16 cities, including much-visited spots like Florence, Bologna, and Rome. Italian authorities are currently suggesting to avoid sunlight during the hottest time of the day, from 11 am to 6 pm.

If you're traveling through Europe in the coming days, there are a few things you can do to stay safe. Dehydration and overheating are common risks when facing extreme temperatures, and people at a higher risk include those who are more vulnerable, such as babies, people with preexisting heart and breathing conditions, and babies.The CDC has compiled a list of tips to help people stay safe in the heat. In addition to drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, the CDC also recommends wearing appropriate lightweight, loose-fitting clothing as well as making sure that your indoors are appropriately cool. Limiting outdoor activities during the warmest hours is key, and people should plan to only go outside during the cooler times of the day, like morning and evening. Additionally, it is important to wear sunscreen and stay off sugary or alcoholic beverages, as both of those fluids can lead to further dehydration. For more tips, you can visit this link.

It's also important to stay on the lookout for symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Things to watch out for include dizziness, headache, nausea, confusion, heavy sweating, changes in temperature, blisters, and more. Various combinations of those symptoms can be associated with diseases such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn, and heat rash. For more information on the most common heat-related symptoms, and what to do if you're experiencing them, you can check out this CDC guide.