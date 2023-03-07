Getting Your Passport Stamped in Europe Might Soon Become a Thing of the Past

I keep the ragged husk of my first passport for no other reason than that it is a comforting reminder of all the places I've been. I've got visas for my months-long stays in Ghana, Italy, and Argentina, plus stamps for all the places I've spent at least a day or two. My first passport serves as a historical record of all the borders I've crossed, and it is the only thing that I even sort-of-remotely like about the existence of those borders.

Soon, the sentimental experience might not be happening as often as it used to. According to Travel + Leisure, 28 European countries are going to use the European Union's new screening system, which will eliminate the need for the passport stamping process. The Entry/Exit System will involve scanning not stamping.

According to the European Union, EES "will be an automated IT system for registering travelers from third-countries, both short-stay visa holders and visa exempt travelers, each time they cross an EU external border." EES will record each traveler’s name, type of travel document, biometric data like fingerprints and facial images, and the time, date and location of the traveler's entry and exit. The EU alleges that all of this data collection will be done with respect for the fundamental rights of data privacy.

Anyone who refuses to provide this data at entry will be prevented from entering the EU. The program is scheduled to launch in 2024, though it could roll out earlier on a country-by-country basis.

EES will be rolled out with the European Travel Information and Authorization System, which will charge non-EU visitors about $7.50 for entry.