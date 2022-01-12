Demand Is so Low That European Airlines Have Canceled Thousands of Flights

As the Omicron variant has swept across the globe, stories of canceled flights have become commonplace. Many holiday flights in the US were canceled due to storms and staffing shortages, some of which can be attributed to COVID-19.

In Europe, however, thousands of flights have been canceled for a different reason: Demand is down. Airlines in Europe, which have been flying empty planes to secure landing spots, are starting to outright cancel flights.

Lufthansa Group has announced that it will or has canceled at least 33,000 winter flights. That’s 10% of its winter schedule, per Afar. That is a drastic shift from the travel optimism of the fall. CEO Carsten Spohr told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine (translated by Deutsche Welle), "Because of the reduced demand in January, we even would have canceled considerably more flights. But in winter we will have to carry out 18,000 extra, unnecessary flights, just to secure our takeoff and landing rights.”

Meanwhile, budget airline Ryanair cut 33% of its January flights. That's a dip from about 10 million seats to around 6 to 7 million. Deutsche Welle reports that Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has also cut flights due to Omicron.

Ryanair took action, it said in an announcement, because of the reduced number of bookings. It attributes the decline to the pandemic and European travel restrictions. It particularly noted the "ban on UK arrivals into France and Germany, and the suspension of all EU flights to/from Morocco." At the time of its announcement, Ryanair said it doesn't yet have plans for similar reductions in February and March. Though, it did not take those options off the table either.

As noted by Business Traveler, not all airlines are as vocal about cancelations. Still, many in the industry remain hopeful that travel will bounce back in the spring and summer once again.