The European Cities Where Airbnbs Really Are Cheaper Than Hotels

The cost of spending a few nights in Europe might have you reconsidering all of your travel plans—hotels are expensive, especially with the surge in travel demand in 2023. Before the steep prices have you considering derailing your European Summer plans entirely, we’ve got some intel that will help you plan a cheaper trip.

The financial experts over at Moneyzine have done some math to determine which cities in Europe have average Airbnb prices that are well below the price of the average hotels in those same cities. The company used data from Airbnb.com and Trivago to determine the average cost per night for Airbnb and hotels.

Here are the 15 cities where you can find Airbnbs for cheaper on average compared to hotels, according to the analysis:

1. Istanbul, Turkey, 61.77% cheaper

2. Athens, Greece, 49.53% cheaper

3. Lisbon, Portugal, 48.88% cheaper

4. Berlin, Germany, 46.45% cheaper

5. Paris, France, 45.92% cheaper

6. Barcelona, Spain, 43.96% cheaper

7. Dubrovnik, Croatia, 42.35% cheaper

8. Helsinki, Finland, 41.82% cheaper

9. Chisinau, Moldova, 40.25% cheaper

10. Kotor, Montenegro, 39.97% cheaper

11. Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, 36.65% cheaper

12. Budapest, Hungary, 36.36% cheaper

13. Stockholm, Sweden, 35.35% cheaper

14. Tallinn, Estonia, 32.09% cheaper

15. Brussels. Belgium, 30.02% cheaper

The average prices were calculated per person. In the top 10 spots, the average cost of an Airbnb is roughly 40% cheaper or more compared to the cost of a hotel. Moneyzine CEO Jonathan Merry shared a few more practical tips to save money on your next European trip, on top of considering Airbnbs as an alternative.

Merry advises:

1. Plan ahead for meals

2. Maximize your travel credit card benefits

3. Seek out coupons and free activities

4. Pack strategically