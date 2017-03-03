Americans Might Soon Need Visas for European Vacations

If the looming spring pleasantries are any indication, it’s almost vacation season. American tourists -- those of the shouting, lewd and generally unpleasant variety -- often partake in a European sojourn during the summer months. But according to a new non-binding resolution that was just passed by the EU’s Parliament, lawmakers are seeking to curb the flow of Americans flocking to sites like the Colosseum and Eiffel Tower by requiring them to apply for visas -- even for vacations.

Starting in May, your European holiday could collide with a giant, bureaucratic wall. According to Reuters, the impasse stems from the United States’ failure to recognize an EU reciprocity agreement stemming from 2014. Under the terms, the US would grant visa-free travel to five EU countries -- Cyprus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland and Romania. Since the White House still denies visa-free travel for citizens of that EU bloc, Europe is clapping back with its own retaliation measure -- stymieing your dream vacation with annoying-ass red tape.