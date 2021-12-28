A Brand New Sleeper Train That Runs Across Europe Is Coming in 2022

Train travel certainly isn't for everyone, but it does offer one major perk you can't get with other modes of transportation: the opportunity to sightsee while lounging in a private room or shared car. Train travel is a popular option in Europe and travelers are about to get a new way to ride the rails.

European Sleeper, a Netherlands-based operator, is rolling out a new route that will span all of Europe. The train will leave Brussels at 7 pm local time and stop in places like Antwerp, Amsterdam, and Dresden. The final destination on the train will be Prague at 10 am local time.

The plan is for the trains to run every other day, eventually moving to daily service if there's enough demand. No matter where they're to or from, all routes will include free wi-fi, coffee, and breakfast. What's even more exciting, though, is what the trains won't have. European Sleeper's new trains will produce 75 fewer tons of carbon than a plane trip of the same distance. That's a pretty big deal for the environment.

European Sleeper has plans to introduce several other night services across Europe in time, but for now tickets for summer 2022 trips will go on sale in April of next year. You can visit this website to sign up for emails and get all the details.