A New European Sleeper Train Will Connect Amsterdam and Barcelona

If you’ve ever dreamed about taking one of those multi-city trips across Europe, you’ve likely encountered one of the very first logistical issues: When and where do you sleep? In the quest to see as many places as possible, finding a place to rest your head is probably not at the top of your European vision-boarding. But you’ll need to sleep, and fortunately there is a new option that can address two traveling logistics with one ticket.

European Sleeper recently announced that the company received support from the European Commission to launch a new night train between Amsterdam and Barcelona. The train will be the second to cross borders from European Sleeper. The first—a route connecting Brussels, Amsterdam, and Berlin—will begin on May 25, 2023. The same route can also be used to get to London, while an extension to Prague will be added in December 2023. Tickets will go on sale for this route on February 20 at EuropeanSleeper.Eu.