This New Night Train Will Take You from London to Berlin, Breakfast Included

Forget breakfast in bed. I want breakfast on board while traveling to Germany. Luckily, that's exactly what you can get with European Sleeper's latest offering. Its newest overnight route—which takes passengers between London's St. Pancras and Berlin Hauptbahnhof—will deliver you to the capital of pints and pretzels in under 16 hours.

The Dutch-Belgian rail company is launching the excursion this year but with plans towards a nightly expansion beginning in 2024, Lonely Planet reports. Before then, the train will operate three times a week, with a quick pitstop to change trains in Brussels.

Passengers will board the train at St. Pancras for departure at 3:30 pm before arriving in Brussels at 6:04 pm. The train will make its way into Berlin by 6:48 am, but not before you're served that promised breakfast, of course. The journey will include stops along Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, and Hanover, though you won't have to switch trains again.

As for pricing, seats start at €49 (about $51 as of this writing), while a couchette will run you €79 ($83) and a berth in a sleeper compartment is €109 ($114). Interrail/Eurail passes are not valid for European Sleeper service though, FYI. Tickets go on sale February 20, 2023. Meet you at the beer hall?