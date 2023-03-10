Here's How Strikes in Europe Could Affect Your Travel Plans

A little anecdote: one time, I was trying to leave Florence, Italy to get to Athens, Greece. In an ideal world, this would be a quick flight. On December 18, 2014, it became a 24-hour ordeal. My error, you see, is that I planned my travel on the day of an Italian transit worker strike. So, trying to take a train to Rome to catch my flight became a very difficult and costly process. And then I still missed my flight. One day, one layover in Istanbul, and $500 later, I finally walked into the doors of my $11-a-night hostel. I don't begrudge the Italian workers. I'm a Workers of the World Unite kind of girly.

But if I could advise 2014 me of one thing I'd tell her this: Don't try to do anything ambitious on strike days. Right now, the big strikes in Europe aren't happening in Italy. The biggest strikes are currently happening in France and the United Kingdom. Many of these strikes are planned by transit and aviation workers and will happen on specific days, according to USA Today.

In Paris, many of the demonstrations relate to the French government's announcement and eventual vote to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. In the United Kingdom, there are planned strikes for nearly every day in March from junior doctors, nurses, rail, civil servants, driving test examiners, teachers, university staff, and ambulance staff. You can find a schedule of the strikes planned in the United Kingdom via Sky News.