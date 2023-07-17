No, Most Gen Z Travelers Aren't Having a European Summer

A new survey from YouGov and Readly that was shared with Thrillist reveals that despite what our TikTok feeds and Pinterest pages show us, the majority of our peers aren’t currently on European vacations. If you’ve been looking at photo after photo with locations tagged in Croatia, Spain, France, and Greece while feeling an immense amount of FOMO—don’t get too caught up in the wanderlust. Plenty of travelers are channeling “Europecore'' vibes from afar when the budget doesn’t allow a summer abroad overseas, so you’ll be far from alone if doing the same.

The survey revealed that the majority of millennial and Gen Z travelers are planning to stay in the US this summer. Sixty-six percent of people between the ages of 18 and 29 report that they plan on traveling only in the US, and 57% of people aged 30 to 39 report the same. Not only is this cost effective at a time when travel expenses are reaching record highs, but Readly’s Head of Content Chris Couchman says there is more to it than just saving money.

“Young travelers are open-minded and interested in learning more about the world,” Couchman says in a statement to Thrillist. “This summer, they are looking to explore closer to home, immerse themselves in local culture and expand their horizons while giving back to the local community.”

An estimated 85% of Americans will be traveling somewhere this summer. With people under 40 representing the largest group of travelers, don’t be surprised to find a bunch of other young folks taking road trips, hitting up scenic small towns, and exploring the great outdoors this season. This is also great news for anyone still waiting on their passport to be processed during the historic three-month long wait times.

If you are giving up your dreams of spending summer sipping grappa in Santorini (photos indicate the Greek tourist destination is way too crowded this summer anyways), Thrillist has you covered with dozens of US vacation spots to enjoy. Whether you want something relaxing, an adventurous road trip, a breezy beach getaway, or an urban exploration we have a guide to get you there. And don’t forget—whether it's abroad or just down the way, most of us are putting these summer trips on plastic in order to afford them.