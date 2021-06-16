The EU Just Added the U.S. To Its Safe List, Meaning Americans Are Officially Welcome Soon

Just in time for summer travel, the European Union has made the decision to add the US to its "safe list," meaning that Americans can soon visit all 27 countries in the EU freely, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

After the addition of the US to the list on Wednesday, it now includes Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Japan, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Serbia, and Taiwan. It's unclear whether being added to the list is an immediate clearance or not, but it's a sure sign of good things ahead for travelers.

Being on the safe list means that vaccinated Americans can bypass testing and quarantine, while unvaccinated Americans could skip quarantine with a negative test, per CNBC. However, specific entry requirements may be up to individual EU member countries, safe list or not. Travelers should check entry requirements at their destination before flying.

The United Kingdom was left off the list amid a rise in cases caused by the coronavirus' Delta variant. The country hasn't yet lifted lockdown restrictions for the same reason. According to CNBC, however, more than half of the UK's population is currently vaccinated.

Recently, several EU countries began using a digital COVID certificate that creates a personalized QR code that proves that travelers have either been fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative COVID-19 test, or have had COVID and recovered from it. As of July 1, all EU member countries will begin using it.

The US has not yet lifted its travel restrictions on EU countries.