Eurostar's Newest Train Route Connects London and the French Alps

Waking up in London and skiing on the French Alps all in one day? That is now a possible reality, thanks to Eurostar.

European favorite Eurostar train just launched a new winter route, which connects London to a slew of iconic ski resorts in France via a quick stop in the French town of Lille. The service, which is set to run weekly, will make it much easier for Londoners to pack their skis and snowboards and reach some of Europe's most famous wintery destinations.

It works like this. In London, alpine sports enthusiasts will be able to board a train that will take them to Lille. From there, then they will be able to transfer onto a Eurostar continental train, which will make its way through a few ski resorts in the French Alps, making stops in Chambéry, Albertville, Moutiers, Aime-La Plagne, and, finally, in Bourg-Saint-Maurice.

Starting from December 16, 2023 and through February 3, 2024, the train will depart from London and make its way to France every Saturday, while the return train from France back to London will run every Sunday from December 17 through February 4.

"We're proud to offer our customers a sustainable travel option to the Alps by launching our first connecting service as Eurostar Group," Francois Le Doze, the chief commercial officer for the Eurostar Group, said in a statement. "With a quick and easy connection, competitive pricing and five stops to choose from, passengers can enjoy a seamless experience with us from the city of London to the snowcapped mountains of France."

If you're worried about a potentially hefty price tag, we have some good news for you. Tickets, which just went on sale, start at just £99 (around $125 at the time of writing), and they come with a very comfortable number of complimentary perks, including the ability to bring along two suitcases, one piece of hand luggage, and even the ticketholder's skis or snowboard.

