Traveling by Train to These 5 Countries Just Got a Whole Lot Easier Thanks to Eurostar

Major European rail operators Eurostar and Thalys connect travelers to popular destinations across the continent. Now, the duo is joining forces to expand its high-speed network across the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium, Lonely Planet reports.

Thalys is merging with Eurostar in a mutually beneficial deal. The latter company operates a rather extensive network from London's St. Pancras station, traveling to Calais, Paris, Lille, Lyon, the Alps, Brussels, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam.

Eurostar previously did not have a link to Germany, while the UK was not included in Thalys' portfolio. It's not just a benefit to the business folks either, but the actual travelers, too, as they will finally have a direct route between Germany and the UK, including trips from London to Düsseldorf, Essen, Aachen, and Dortmund.

"By joining forces with Thalys, we will be able to expand our reach and at the same time provide a powerful response to the increasingly serious climate change challenge and the growing demand for sustainable travel," Chairman of Eurostar Guillaume Pepy said in a statement.

Additional routes between London and Bourdeaux will be included, and more Belgian cities like Antwerp and Liège. The Alps service might also be extended.

"This merger project is based on the firm belief that trains are the most sustainable, fast, efficient and safest way to travel in Europe—now more than ever," CEO of Belgian rail company SNCB and Thalys board member Sophie Dutordoir said, according to the outlet.