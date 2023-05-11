Eurovision Is Here! Here's How You Can Watch It Live This Year

Festival season might not be in full swing just yet, but music is already in the air—and you can start warming up from your couch.

This year marks the 67th edition of the highly-anticipated European song contest, dubbed Eurovision, which sees representatives from a long list of countries (this year, they are 31) battling for top honors. We have to truly thank Eurovision if some of the most iconic musicians in the world are currently featured in our personal playlists (yep, that's how ABBA became famous!), and to this day, every year it never fails to introduce incredible talent like Italy's festival favorites Måneskin, its 2021 winners.

Plus, it's so fun to watch! This year's edition was originally supposed to be hosted by Ukraine, which won last year's contest with Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, but due to the ongoing Russian invasion in the country, the host this year is Liverpool, England, owing to the United Kingdom's second place finish in 2022.

When to watch Eurovision in the U.S.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest's semifinals officially started on May 9, and today, on May 11, Liverpool Arena will see contestants perform during the second round of semifinals. For US-based fans, the show will air at 12 pm PT or 3 pm ET. Countries performing today include Armenia, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, and Romania for the first half, and Albania, Australia, Austria, Georgia, Lithuania, Poland, San Marino, and Slovenia for the second half.

The grand final will take place on Saturday, May 13, starting at 12 pm PT or 3 pm ET.

Where to watch Eurovision in the U.S.

If you're based in the US, your best bet to watch Eurovision live is Peacock, which is streaming the show. If you don't already have a subscription, the service costs $5 per month if you're okay with being fed some ads while watching TV, otherwise you can opt for the ad-free version, which is $10 a month. There is, however, a little trick you can do if you don't feel like full-on committing to the Peacock bit just yet. New Peacock subscribers can watch the contest for free within the service's seven-day trial (wink, wink).

Alternatively, there are other ways to watch the show. In select regions (or if you have a VPN), you can live-stream the contest on Eurovision's YouTube channel. You can also use cable or a live TV streaming subscription as long as it features the BBC, which is the official "carrier" for the contest in Europe. Among others, the BBC is available on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, and Fubo.

Do you want to make the experience a party, though? Say less. Unsurprisingly, other fans of the contest across the US have had this same exact thought, and have organized a bunch of watch parties (mainly for the grand finale) in some of the main US cities. Here's a list of the main ones we found divided by city, and you can click on the link for details and tickets:

Washington, DC



New York City



San Francisco



Chicago



Seattle



Boston