Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

In the world map curios, this is a pretty good one. A map at ChartsBin has visualized the male-to-female ratio in countries across the world. It's visually pleasing and a fascinating look at population distribution.

Based on data from the C.I.A.'s World Fact Book 2010, the chart creates a visually appealing way to see the world's male-to-female ratios. When taken altogether, this data has the split roughly even across the world with 101 males for every 100 females. More recent data hones in on that and says the ratio breaks down globally at 101.8 men for every 100 women.

But the way those numbers are distributed across the globe's landmasses isn't so even.