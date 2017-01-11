Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

In the world map curios, this is a pretty good one. A map at ChartsBin has visualized the male-to-female ratio in countries across the world. It's visually pleasing and a fascinating look at population distribution.
Based on data from the C.I.A.'s World Fact Book 2010, the chart creates a visually appealing way to see the world's male-to-female ratios. When taken altogether, this data has the split roughly even across the world with 101 males for every 100 females. More recent data hones in on that and says the ratio breaks down globally at 101.8 men for every 100 women.
But the way those numbers are distributed across the globe's landmasses isn't so even.
Estonia (0.840), Ukraine (0.850), Russia (0.850), Curacao (0.850), Latvia (0.860), and Djibouti (0.860) lead the way for countries with the lowest male-to-female ratio (more females than males). A lesser version of that slant is seen across the vast majority of Europe.
The Pew Research Center suggests that this balance is in part due to the huge number of men that died in World War I and World War II in these regions. "In 1950, there were just 76.6 men per 100 women in the territory that is now Russia," their report reads. "That number rose steadily in subsequent decades, climbing to 88.4 by 1995 before declining again."
Moreover, the population in this region is older than the rest of the world and their older population skews more heavily female. Additionally, young men in the former Soviet Union have "an unusually high mortality rate," according to Pew.
At the other end of the spectrum, the data in many countries is skewed by policies and practices that harm women at a greater rate than men, like China's One Child Policy and similar practices in India, to name just a couple examples.
It's an interesting look at the world. But before you go making the obligatory "My dating life is sooo terrible that I'm moving to X" joke, note that this is a broad look at populations and doesn't account for age or trends. So, make the joke, but in practice, you're it probably wouldn't make a difference.
To dig deeper into the map, head to ChartsBin to see an interactive version.
h/t Reddit
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.