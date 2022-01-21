Here's Every 2022 Cruise That's Been Canceled so Far

Despite the fact that cruise ships are no longer required to abide by CDC guidelines, the agency has very much warned against the mode of travel in the wake of surging COVID-19 numbers.

Faced with Omicron, many cruise ship operators are now canceling voyages.

Royal Caribbean canceled four cruises following the CDC's latest warning, then added more

Royal Caribbean was among the first to halt operations, canceling trips on its Serenade of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, and Jewel of the Seas ships, which were initially meant to sail on January 29, February 20, and April 26, respectively. The company also postponed its Vision of the Seas trip until March 7, 2022, and later added its Independence of the Seas sailing, which was due to depart on January 22, 2022, to its growing list of canceled cruises.

"We regret having to cancel our guests' long-awaited vacations and appreciate their loyalty and understanding. Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit," the company wrote in a statement earlier this month. "Royal Caribbean noted that cancelations were "a result of the ongoing COVID-related circumstances around the world, and in an abundance of caution."

Celebrity Cruises canceled four Pacific Coast sailings to date

This week, Celebrity Cruises—which is actually a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group—nixed four of its own planned trips on the Celebrity Eclipse, spokesperson for the company Susan Lomax confirmed to USA Today.

The canceled sailings include trips on the ship planned for March 26, April 2, April 9, and April 16.

The decision was made as "part of our continuous review of our operating plans as we return to service," Lomax told the outlet. Customers will receive a 100% refund or "lift and shift" to a "coastal" sailing, which is on the Celebrity Millennium.

Crystal Cruises paused sailings through at least April 29

The luxe cruising brand is pausing all ocean trips through at least April 29 and all river sailings through at least the end of May, Crystal Cruises said in a statement, impacting its Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony ships in the Caribbean, as well as the Crystal Endeavor in Antarctica.

"This was an extremely difficult decision but a prudent one given the current business environment and recent developments with our parent company, Genting Hong Kong," president of Crystal Cruises Jack Anderson said in the statement. "Crystal has been synonymous with luxury cruising for more than 30 years and we look forward to welcoming back our valued guests when we resume operations. We wish to thank our guests and travel advisors for their incredible support during these ongoing challenging times."

Carnival paused all operations through February 28, 2022

Carnival Cruise Line has paused all operations from US ports through February 28, 2022, in addition to further cancelations, which include:

Carnival Splendor: Through and including April 8, 2022

Through and including April 8, 2022 Carnival Spirit: Through and including April 10, 2022

Through and including April 10, 2022 Carnival Sunshine: Through and including January 13, 2022

Through and including January 13, 2022 Carnival Liberty: Through and including February 11, 2022

Through and including February 11, 2022 Carnival Ecstasy, Paradise, and Sensation: Through and including February 28, 2022

Norwegian canceled 10 planned cruises to date

Norwegian has canceled 10 cruises in an effort to protect the "health and safety of our guests, crew, and communities," the cruise line said. Here's what sailings have been canceled thus far:

Norwegian Breakaway: Through and including January 23, 2022

Through and including January 23, 2022 Norwegian Dawn: Through and including January 18, 2022

Through and including January 18, 2022 Norwegian Escape: Through and including January 22, 2022

Through and including January 22, 2022 Norwegian Getaway: Through and including January 19, 2022

Through and including January 19, 2022 Norwegian Joy: Through and including January 22, 2022

Through and including January 22, 2022 Norwegian Pearl: Through and including January 17, 2022

Through and including January 17, 2022 Norwegian Jade: Through and including March 3, 2022

Through and including March 3, 2022 Norwegian Sky : Through and including February 25, 2022

: Through and including February 25, 2022 Norwegian Spirit: Through and including April 23, 2022

Through and including April 23, 2022 Norwegian Sun: Through and including April 19, 2022

This list will be updated regularly.