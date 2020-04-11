Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Easter

We do posts about food deals for holidays pretty regularly. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the deals have been different over the month or so. If you're "eating out," you're really eating in and ordering delivery or going to pick up the meal yourself.
Easter lands on Sunday, April 12 and there are definitely still food deals to be found even if everything looks a little different right now. Because of that, we've split the offers into two separate posts. This one has more traditional offers you can swing through a pick up. It's a lot like how these posts look under normal circumstances. The other one is collecting restaurants that are allowing you to pick up an entire spread for Easter or Passover to feed the possibly more limited crew celebrating at your house. Here, you'll find offers from Grimaldi's, Red Lobster, and many others.
Here are the best food deals you'll find Easter weekend.
Free Food on Easter
Red Lobster
The deal: Order subside or pickup through RedLobster.com and you can get a free dessert with an order of at least $30. Just use the code "Lobster90."
When: Through April 12
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Place an order for carryout of at least $40 and you'll get a free slice of cheesecake.
When: April 12
Shake Shack
The deal: Place an order of at least $20 through Postmates and get a free ShackBurger with the code "SHACKUP."
When: Through April 12
Firehouse Subs
The deal: Buy a medium or large sub with chips and a dessert and you'll get a free medium sub when you flash this coupon or mention the deal over the phone.
When: Through April 19
Food Deals on Easter
Fresh Brothers
The deal: The pizza shop is bringing back its Matzah Pizza with pizzas starting at $7.
When: Through April 16
Red Robin
The deal: Buy an entrée at certain locations and you can get a kids meal for $1.99.
When: Through April 12
Other Food Deals Available on Easter
Cousins Subs
The deal: You can get a free seven-and-a-half-inch sub when you sign up for Cousins Club. Plus, if you're a Cousins Club member and place an online order, you'll get double points.
When: Ongoing
Smashburger
The deal: Order $20 worth of food through Uber Eats and you'll get a free children's meal. That includes their choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger, or chicken tenders with fries and a drink.
When: Through April 20
KFC
The deal: In partnership with Seamless and Grubhub, KFC is eliminating delivery fees right now. It's a little easier to get those secret herbs and spices at your door.
When: Through April 26
Firehouse Subs
The deal: All Firehouse Rewards members are getting double points on carryout orders placed through the app. Additionally, through the end of April, you can get a free kids' combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub with this coupon at participating locations.
When: Through April 30
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Place an order for at least $19.95 and you'll get a free Pizookie and a $0 delivery fee when you order through the restaurant's site or mobile app. Use the code "PIZOOKIE."
When: Through April 30
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Get half-off a large pizza with the code "HALFOFF" or get a $6 take-home entrée with a $9.95 purchase. There's a limit of three of the cheap meals per order.
When: A limited time
Panda Express
The deal: Starting April 6, Panda Express is moving to a streamlined menu with fewer options. However, you can still take advantage of the Family Meal deal that gets you two large sides and three large entrées for $20. That deal is available through the Panda Express site or mobile app.
When: Through April 17
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: At locations across the country, you can get free contactless delivery.
When: Through April 30
Elevation Burger
The deal: Ordering through Uber Eats this week will land you free delivery.
When: Through April 13
Denny's
The deal: Delivery is going to be free when you order through the Denny's website.
When: Through April 12
Melt Shop
The deal: Kids can get a free melted sandwich when they stop by for takeout. It's limited to one sandwich per child, per visit.
When: Through April 20
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: With the purchase of a regular Ike's sandwich, a kids meal will cost just $5.
When: Through April 15
Panera
The deal: Get free delivery on orders of $15 or more through the Panera app or website. Drop in the code "FREEDELIVERY" to get the deal.
When: Through April 15
Taco Cabana
The deal: Spring is coming (here, maybe?) and you can celebrate with a $4 Tito's Green Apple.
When: Through April 14
Smokey Bones
The deal: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any entrée.
When: A limited time
The FruitGuys
The deal: Just because you're stuck inside doesn't mean you can't have fresh fruit. The fresh fruit delivery service is offering 25% off orders in April with the code "House25." Select areas are also eligible for free delivery.
When: Through April 30
Olive Garden
The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws.
When: Ongoing
The Capital Grille
The deal: Get free delivery on wine and champagne.
When: Ongoing
Farmbox Direct
The deal: On your first order of fruits and veggies from the mail-order produce company, you can get 20% off the complete order with the code "Immune20."
When: Through April 28
Head over here to find even more free food delivery deals or check out this list of all the places healthcare workers can get free food right now.
