Everywhere You Can Get Free Treats for National Frozen Yogurt Day

February 6 is a big day. It's the one day a year when frozen yogurt steps out from behind the shadow of ice cream and proudly proclaims, "Hey! Would you eat me if I were free!?"
It's National Frozen Yogurt Day, and today, for just a moment, frozen yogurt won't play second fiddle to its other frozen brethren. Shops around the US are hoping to make you rail against your aversion to saying froyo by offering free or cheap frozen yogurt. You'll find deals at shops like TCBY, 16 Handles, and Yogurtland, as well as cheap treats at other stores.
Here are all the best deals you'll find on National Frozen Yogurt Day.
Free Frozen Yogurt on National Frozen Yogurt Day
TCBY
The deal: Your first six ounces of frozen yogurt will be free today because it's important to honor National Frozen Yogurt Day.
When: February 6
16 Handles
The deal: Use the 16 Handles app to get three ounces of free frozen yogurt today. You'll also unlock a deal that gives you a "$2.75 reward" to be redeemed on your next visit.
When: February 6
Yogurtland
The deal: Stop in for a totally free small cup of frozen yogurt.
When: February 6, 4-7pm
Sweet Deals on National Frozen Yogurt Day
Carvel
The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and it’ll throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double the sundaes.
When: Ongoing, every Wednesday
Carvel
The deal: To get something special for your valentine, you can take $3 off a sheet cake using a coupon at carvel.com/coupon.
When: February 3-14
Wendy's
The deal: For just $2, you can buy a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag that will land you a free Frosty with any purchase every until the end of 2020.
When: Can be purchased through January 31, 2020
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Drop the code “LOVE” to get 15% off an online order.
When: Through February 14
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Order an ice cream cake for your valentine. You'll get $3 off a cake of at least $15 with the code "bemine."
When: February 1-14
Marie Callender's
The deal: For Great American Pie Month — a real thing, but why pass an excuse to celebrate pie? — every whole pie can be had for just $7.99.
When: Through February 29
Bakers Square
The deal: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage.
When: Every Wednesday
Coco’s Bakery Restaurant
The deal: Land a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entrée after 11am.
When: Every Wednesday
O’Charleys
The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays when you buy a meal, because that's the kind of place this is.
When: Every Wednesday
Village Inn
The deal: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of a dine-in entrée.
When: Every Wednesday
Other Deals on National Frozen Yogurt Day
Wine Insiders
The deal: For Valentine's Day, the wine club is offering a "Will You Accept This Rosé" pack that lands you six rosés for $87. If that's not your bag, you can take 30% off anything with the code "valentine30."
When: February 1-15
Chili's
The deal: The Margarita of the Month is the Hearts of Fire 'Rita with tequila, Fireball Whiskey, and Maker's Mark Bourbon. It'll run you $5.
When: February 1-29
Cicis
The deal: Get three large one-topping pizzas for $5 each when you carryout and use this coupon.
When: Through February 9
On the Border
The deal: Get the 1800 Grande 'Rita on the rocks with 1800 Silver Tequila for just $5.
When: February 1-22
Olive Garden
The deal: Olive Garden has made its $5 Take Home promotion a permanent offer. When you order an entrée in-restaurant, you can get up to five $5 Take Home orders to go along with your order. Olive Garden, however, will not clean out your office microwave when you reheat it for lunch the next day. That's on you.
When: Ongoing
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national on December 9. To celebrate, join up, then after your first order through the app you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Verve Coffee Roasters
The deal: A Valentine's Day package with a Dune Muggy Insulated Miir Mug, candle, and 12-ounce bag of Verve Coffee will run you $45, which is 10% off the usual price.
When: Through February 14
Pizza Hut
The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. That's a cool 30% off the menu price.
When: Ongoing
El Fenix
The deal: Grab a Fiesta Burrito -- your choice of veggie, shredded chicken, picadillo beef, braised pork, fajita steak, or fajita chicken -- with your choice of sauce, plus rice and beans for $7.99.
When: Through February 29
Jon Smith Subs
The deal: Place a catering order of at least $100 and you'll get a free $20 gift card. Some locations are offering $20 off your order instead of the gift card.
When: Through February 29
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Take $10 off an order of at least $40 with the promo code "10OFF40."
When: Through February 9
Grimaldi’s
The deal: Stoking Social Hour goes down from 3:30-6pm today and you can get $15 off non-house bottles of wine, $2 off draft beers, and $3 off glasses of wine, signature cocktails, antipasto, and bruschetta. It’s a good time to drop in.
When: Daily
ezCater
The deal: For National Bagel Day (there are multiple ones for some reason), ezCater is offering $25 off a catering order of at least $100 with the code "2020BagelDay."
When: Through February 14
