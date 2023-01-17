This Is the World's First Flight-Tested All-Electric Plane

Even though I think the world should focus on turning from private to public transportation, I'll concede that the advancement of electric vehicles is impressive. If we can't rid ourselves of car culture entirely, reducing the environmental impact of said cars is a good start. But the new tech isn't limited to grounded vehicles. Eviation Aircraft is a manufacturer of all electric aircraft, including a flight-tested nine-seater commuter aircraft.

Alice, the commuter aircraft, reportedly produces no emissions and is a lot cheaper to operate compared to similarly sized jets and turboprops. I don't entirely comprehend the science of the engine, but according to Eviation it is "powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units developed by magniX, the global industry leader in flight-proven electric propulsion systems."

Unlike so much of the futuristic tech we read about, Alice is very close to being available to consumers. New regional airline Aerus signed a letter of intent to purchase 30 commuter Alice aircraft from Eviation. Aerus plans to use the small electric aircraft to transport passengers across Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Veracruz. Using Monterrey Airport as its hub, Aerus will launch its commercial operations in 2023, with a commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2033.

"As we enter into service, our objective is to create new opportunities for regional travel in Mexico that are environmentally and economically sustainable," said Javier Herrera García, CEO of Aerus, in a statement. "Working with Eviation to bring a zero-emissions fleet to our region will transform the way we experience air travel and connect communities like never before."

Eviation CEO Gregory Davis explained that Alice will do for air travel what Uber did to the taxi market. If you're from a major city and read that as paying triple for a shared ride to the airport, I don't think that's what Davis meant. Moreso, that Alice will make air travel more affordable and accessible, especially for journeys under 250 miles. The company announced a similar deal with Air New Zealand last month, and its prototype successfully completed its first flight last fall. The company is currently entering the plane into service by 2027, CNN previously reported.

My business pitch? Eviation should start pitching Alice to the celebrities who are the biggest offenders on the private jet usage list. Taylor Swift, this seems like a very easy way to reduce your carbon footprint!