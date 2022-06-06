This Company Is Giving Away $30,000 to Outdoor Enthusiasts

Evolve Protein is looking to give away a total of $30,000 to people who are passionate about protecting and providing access to the outdoors. The plant-based protein company partnered with One Tree Planted, the reforestation non-profit. To celebrate, Evolve wants to give three people $10,000 each to help improve their own little corner of the planet.

To apply, post a video that is 30 seconds or less before July 1, 2022 on Twitter or Instagram. The video should detail how you are protecting or preserving the outdoors and what you could do with $10,000. Maybe you're educating your neighbors on best recycling practices or trying to start a compost program or local garden. Whatever it is, just make sure to convey your passion and impact.

Make sure to use the hashtags #EvolveOutdoors and #Contest, and tag @DrinkEvolve. You should also be following the @DrinkEvolve account. Environmental activist Leah Thompson and other qualified judges will judge the entries. For the first 5,000 contest entries, Evolve will donate $1 to One Tree Planted.

"By working together, we're giving people who share our mission the opportunity to make a bigger impact in their communities by planting trees in urban areas that need them," said Anuj Bhasin, vice president of protein and fitness brands at PepsiCo, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "This is important because planting the right species of trees can have a positive impact in improving air quality, decreasing urban heat and fostering biodiversity."

In addition to the $5,000 donated through contest entries, Evolve is also committing to planting $100,000 worth of trees in NYC, Chicago, and Los Angeles in 2022. That means more green space! You can hit up the Evolve website to learn more about the company's environmental commitments.

The complete rules and conditions for the contest can be found at DrinkEvolveOutdoors.com.