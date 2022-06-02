Expedia Wants to Send You on the Ultimate 'Mega' Honeymoon

In addition to all of the weddings initially planned for 2022, weddings that were put on hold in 2020 and 2021 are also happening this year. Americans are expected to attend an average of 2.5 weddings this year, according to Credit Karma. The surge of couples walking down the aisle will naturally be followed by many of the newlyweds heading off on their honeymoon. If you're one of the millions of people who plan on getting married this year, Expedia wants to help you celebrate by sending you on an extravagant honeymoon for free.

Starting June 3, couples can enter to win 1,00,000 Expedia points, which are valued at $10,000. You can use the points to go on the honeymoon of your dreams. Not sure exactly what that would entail? Don't worry. Expedia also has some inspiration for you.

"Coming out of the pandemic, couples are clearly determined to have an epic honeymoon," said Christie Hudson, head of US public relations for Expedia, in a statement to Thrillist. "For many couples, that will include flights, luxurious accommodations, and even romantic in-destination activities. Luckily, it's easy for couples to plan their ultimate honeymoon and save hundreds of dollars when they bundle everything for their trip on Expedia."

On the Expedia Explore blog, you can check out complete itineraries for trips through the United Kingdom, Spain, Paris, Florida, Italy, St. Lucia, and more. You can use these itineraries as inspiration even if you don't win the $10,000 worth of travel points.

Entering the giveaway is pretty straightforward. Just follow Expedia on Instagram, then leave a comment and tag a friend on the "Mega-moon" sweepstakes post. To qualify for the giveaway, you must be at least 18 years old and be a legal resident of the United States. Each person can only enter the contest once. The contest begins on June 3 and ends on June 10. The winner will be announced on June 13. For the official contest rules, head to Expedia's website.