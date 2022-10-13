Look and See What a $160,000 Plane Ticket Gets You
Abercrombie and Kent offer private luxury tours around the world.
Have you ever wondered what you could get for $160,000? Maybe 10 years ago, you could have said a house, but these days, probably just a partial down payment. But what else? A really fancy car, paying off student loans, or credit card debt? Yes, those are all the realistic answers. But what about something fantastic and impractical, like a plane ticket? And no, not multiple plane tickets. Just a single one. The total cost comes out to be exactly $159,950, so with a bit of spare change to go to the movies.
The luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent is offering 48 passengers the opportunity to spend 24 days seeing some of the most magnificent wildlife in different countries worldwide. The trip kicks off in Seattle and then journeys through Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, India, Madagascar, Rwanda, Kenya, and winds down in Boston.
You probably could take that trip for less than $160,000, but you might be hard-pressed to fit in seeing Bengal Tigers, Honey Bears, Lemurs, and even Golden Monkeys. Not only that, but you'll be staying in luxury hotels, eating delicious food, and having access to some of the most beautiful natural wonders of the world.
You can check the whole six-figure itinerary here if only to make your daydreams a little more extravagant.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.