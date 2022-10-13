Look and See What a $160,000 Plane Ticket Gets You

Have you ever wondered what you could get for $160,000? Maybe 10 years ago, you could have said a house, but these days, probably just a partial down payment. But what else? A really fancy car, paying off student loans, or credit card debt? Yes, those are all the realistic answers. But what about something fantastic and impractical, like a plane ticket? And no, not multiple plane tickets. Just a single one. The total cost comes out to be exactly $159,950, so with a bit of spare change to go to the movies.

The luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent is offering 48 passengers the opportunity to spend 24 days seeing some of the most magnificent wildlife in different countries worldwide. The trip kicks off in Seattle and then journeys through Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, India, Madagascar, Rwanda, Kenya, and winds down in Boston.