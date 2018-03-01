This Dude Drank Too Much, Accidentally Took a $1,635 Uber Ride & Woke Up in Another State

There are a great many capers that can ensue after spending your night bro-ing down into the wee hours of morning at a frat party. You might roll a couple kegs down a steep hill. Or perhaps head home to do push-ups as the fledgling sunlight trickles through your window. Or, as evidenced by the tale of one young man, you might order an Uber, fall asleep in the backseat and wake up in a different part of the country.
CBS Philadelphia reports on Kenneth Bachman, who was partying with some dudes near the University of West Virginia last Friday. After staying out late, drinking into the small hours of morning and generally reveling in all that is bro, Bachman ordered an Uber and promptly fell asleep. He woke up an hour outside his home in Gloucester Country, New Jersey, saddled with a $1,635.93 bill.
Winter Is Here at this 'Game of Thrones' Ice Hotel
To hear Bachman tell it, however, is a bit more illuminating:
“We went to a frat party and then went to the bar. I was getting drinks all night; I probably spent like $200 at the bar after already drinking all day,” he told CBS. “Basically, I kinda just blacked out. The last thing I remember was being at the bar and then I just woke up in the Uber next to an older dude telling me I was an hour out from Jersey.”
The ride was 339 miles. It takes seven hours and thirty minutes to get from West Virginia to New Jersey. He paid the fare, because he has principles.
Bachman didn't remember ordering the ride, but apparently decided to do it in style: he ordered an Uber XL, and likely made use of the excess space while getting that much needed shuteye.
Back in the comfort of Jersey, the young man is still asking questions that are presumably short on answers:
“I was just like, that’s crazy. Why did you agree to take me to New Jersey from West Virginia?” he said.
It's because you ordered the ride, kid.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.