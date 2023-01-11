Major Flight Delays Reported After Nationwide Ground Stop Due to FAA System Outage

Flights across the US came to a complete standstill Wednesday in response to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) systems outage. And while the halt was lifted around 8:50 am, according to NBC News, operations will resume more gradually with delays and cancellations already affecting travelers across the country.

As of 10:30 am Wednesday morning, over 5,400 flights—both to the US and from the US—were delayed, while 940 flights were canceled altogether, flight tracker FlightAware reports. The FAA announced the news in a tweet earlier today, warning travelers of the delay as the agency "validate[s] the integrity of flight and safety information" and restores the NOTAM system.

"Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight," the FAA said.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, there was "no evidence of a cyberattack," however, the Department of Transportation is conducting a full investigation into the incident. "The FAA will provide regular updates," Jean-Pierre promised.

"Today’s FAA catastrophic system failure is a clear sign that America's transportation network desperately needs significant upgrades," US Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman said in a statement Wednesday, per NBC. "Americans deserve an end-to-end travel experience that is seamless and secure. And our nation's economy depends on a best-in-class air travel system."