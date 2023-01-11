Major Flight Delays Reported After Nationwide Ground Stop Due to FAA System Outage
5,400 US flights were delayed Wednesday morning, while 940 flights were canceled altogether.
Flights across the US came to a complete standstill Wednesday in response to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) systems outage. And while the halt was lifted around 8:50 am, according to NBC News, operations will resume more gradually with delays and cancellations already affecting travelers across the country.
As of 10:30 am Wednesday morning, over 5,400 flights—both to the US and from the US—were delayed, while 940 flights were canceled altogether, flight tracker FlightAware reports. The FAA announced the news in a tweet earlier today, warning travelers of the delay as the agency "validate[s] the integrity of flight and safety information" and restores the NOTAM system.
"Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight," the FAA said.
According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, there was "no evidence of a cyberattack," however, the Department of Transportation is conducting a full investigation into the incident. "The FAA will provide regular updates," Jean-Pierre promised.
"Today’s FAA catastrophic system failure is a clear sign that America's transportation network desperately needs significant upgrades," US Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman said in a statement Wednesday, per NBC. "Americans deserve an end-to-end travel experience that is seamless and secure. And our nation's economy depends on a best-in-class air travel system."