Don't Worry, You Can Keep Tracking Your Luggage with AirTags

The Federal Aviation Administration has officially declared that you can leave AirTags in your checked luggage, according to The Points Guy. The clarification was necessary, especially following Lufthana's now-reversed policy not to allow passengers to use them in baggage. But it's important to point out that it isn't all luggage tracking devices. Right now, the FAA has only explicitly approved the Apple AirTag.

"Luggage tracking devices powered by lithium metal cells that have 0.3 grams or less of lithium can be used on checked baggage," the FAA said, according to TPG. "Apple AirTags meet this threshold; other luggage tracking devices may not."

Apple AirTags only have 0.1 grams of lithium, which is below the limit. Other devices might contain batteries with higher levels of lithium.

The European Aviation Safety Agency has also announced that they have not banned AirTags.

So, for now, you can keep tagging your bags with AirTags. It will likely prove helpful, considering the stats for lost luggage in 2022.