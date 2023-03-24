Here's Why You're Hearing About More Runway Near-Misses Lately

Something very unsettling has been happening lately: numerous airplanes have nearly collided on or near the runway at US airports. It's the kind of news story that makes even the most confident frequent fliers feel a bit of hesitancy before boarding.

The Federal Aviation Administration's Acting Administrator Billy Nolen told reporters recently that the number of near collisions in recent months is more than expected and indicates that more must be done to ensure safety.

"We expect every flight to operate as it should," Nolen said, according to NBC News. "And so we've had these events over the past few weeks. That gives us a moment to say, Let's stop. Let's reflect. Let's ask ourselves the question: Are we missing anything?"

This week, the FAA released a safety advisory directly addressing the collisions, with a list of recommendations to improve safety. Some of those recommendations included:

Use all available internal communication processes to specifically highlight recent events and existing issues.

Reinforce adherence to published processes and procedures, including checklists, Air Traffic Control instructions, and internal company procedures.

Ensure pilots and flight attendants have the same understanding of what "sterile flight deck" means and the risks associated with extraneous communication during this time.



In total, nine recommendations were shared with relevant operations professionals, pilots, and others. The so-called "aviation safety call to action" was issued following an emergency FAA summit held last week where CNN reports Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg noted the "uptick" in close calls and called on regulators and industry groups present at the meeting to identify its "root causes."

Despite the recent near-misses that have occurred—rightfully prompting passengers to be more apprehensive—FAA data shows that there have been fewer incidents in 2023 than in 2022. Additionally, as CNBC notes, the US has not experienced a major passenger airline crash since 2009.

"We are experiencing the safest period in aviation history, but we cannot take this for granted. Recent events remind us that we must not become complacent. Now is the time to stare into the data and ask hard questions," Nolen wrote in a memo in February 2023. "We must ensure that our structure is fit for purpose for the U.S. aerospace system of both today and the future."

Experts say an increased demand in flights and newer aviation employees who are less experienced, plus a staffing strain, are to blame for recent near-collisions.