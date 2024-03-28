The FAA Just Issued an Alert for Solar Eclipse Travel

From your friendly neighbor to seasoned eclipse chasers and even NASA scientists, everyone is saying it. If you're traveling on total solar eclipse day, plan ahead accordingly because it's about to get busy.

If you're flying instead of driving, don't shrug your shoulders too quickly. The Federal Aviation Administration just issued an alert for solar eclipse travel, and all those planning to hop on a flight for the big celestial event of the year should perk up their ears.

According to the alert, next week will be the busiest travel week of the season, and most fliers are expected to take off on April 4. On that date, the FAA is predicting that traffic will spike up with 50,670 flights, while the following day there will be 48,904 of them.

Eclipse travel, however, is only half responsible for these numbers. The high levels of flight traffic are owed to the combination of both eclipse chasers hopping on planes as well as students and families traveling for spring break.

Due to the high traffic volumes, though, all those flying along the total solar eclipse's path of totality may encounter potential delays at airports, the FAA points out. Additionally, the administration "wants pilots to be aware of possible impacts to air traffic and airports along the eclipse path," the alert reads.

If you are flying during this overlap of spring break and eclipse travelers, the FAA is advising that travelers be patient, give themselves extra time at the airport to get through security, and to pack safely and efficiently. If you need help when it comes to strategies to get through airport security more quickly, TSA recently shared advice that is most pertinent during these busy travel times.

To stay up to date with the latest aviation news ahead of the total solar eclipse, you can visit the FAA website.