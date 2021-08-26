The FAA Made a Dark Commercial About Unruly Airline Passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been flooded with complaints about unruly airline passengers this year, and the agency is fed up. After doling out more than $1 million in fines in the first half of 2021, the FAA released a chilling PSA to get its message across about bad behavior in the skies.

The message is clear. "Unruly behavior doesn't fly." In a tweet containing the video, the FAA revealed it's received 3,988 reports of unruly passengers and 2,928 reports of people refusing to wear a mask. Additionally, 693 investigations were initiated, and 132 cases involved penalties.

The video features real audio from pilots to air traffic controllers, including a pilot's request that authorities come to the scene to deal with an incident. It's part of the FAA's effort to stop unruly passengers from acting out onboard flights, disrupting travel for other passengers, and endangering flight crews.

