Facebook Is Down and People Have Lost Their Damn Minds

facebook is down
Shutterstock | Twitter Screengrab

The world may officially be ending. Facebook went down Monday night. It's left scores of people unsure how to express themselves when something is good. Doughnuts don't have a like button unless you take a picture and post them to Facebook. 

As the chaos began, people did the only thing they could when faced with such horrors. They went on another social media network to complain and make jokes. It was a truly harrowing situation. 

Based on data from Down Detector, the outage impacted the west coast of the United States around 9:17 pm ET. Many individual reports show the outage ending on the west coast not too long afterward. 

However, Down Detector shows more sweeping outages hitting the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan and Australia. Those outages were ongoing Monday night in the States and very early Tuesday morning in the areas the outages were taking place. 

The outage provided endless fodder for complaints and jokes across Twitter.

If a tree falls in the woods and no one is there, Twitter is all over it.

