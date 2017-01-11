Facebook's New Marketplace Is Like Craigslist but Less Creepy

Your Facebook mobile app is about to change in a big way. Over the next few days, the prominent Messenger icon centered at the bottom of your screen will be replaced with an storefront-like icon for Facebook's all-new Marketplace, the company's latest tool for buying and selling stuff with people near you. In other words, a seemingly less-creepy Craigslist.

Facebook announced the new Marketplace feature on Monday, saying it's a "convenient destination to discover, buy and sell items with people in your community." As you can imagine, the main appeal here is that you'll know more about the people you're dealing with thanks to Facebook's profiles instead of the potentially sketchy anonymity of sites like Craigslist. It also makes sense seeing as more than 450 million people already use Facebook Groups to buy and sell stuff in their communities every month, according to the company.