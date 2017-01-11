Facebook Wants You to Endorse Political Candidates Now

Between your racist uncle's borderline-unintelligible rants about making America great again and your Bernie Bro friends' dramatic #ImWithHer coming out essays, your Facebook News Feed has already made the divisive shitshow of the 2016 presidential election uncomfortably personal. As if that isn't unbearable enough, the social media overlord just introduced a new feature that lets you post your endorsements for political candidates.

As explained in a report by Mashable, all you have to do is visit a candidate's Facebook page, click the "Endorse" button, and write our your personal endorsement to make the case for why your friends, followers, and randos who come across your profile should vote for that person. Like with other posts to your Timeline, you can restrict who's able to see your endorsements. Endorsements set as public can be selected by the candidate to appear on their page. Are you sobbing yet?