Facebook Is Finally Going to Let You Unsend Messages

For all the overthinking that goes into most texts, it's shockingly easy to send messages to the wrong person, accidentally copy & paste images of ducks in funny hats, and make immediately regretted avowals of love over the phone. And until now, if this happened on Facebook messenger, you just had to live with the consequences. But what's the point of living in the future if there are consequences?
In this spirit, Facebook Messenger is going to start letting you unsend messages, according to a report by The Verge. But your opportunity to undo the damage you've done by expressing the depths of your affection only lasts for 10 minutes after the message is sent. After that, it will be set in stone. Or code. Or whatever texts are made of. WhatsApp, on the other hand, gives you an entire hour to delete messages.
The Verge found this new and much-appreciated feature listed in the release notes of the new version of Messenger’s iOS client as "coming soon." That means it's unclear when the delete option will be here, but we know it's on the way.
So rejoice: It's never too late to start un-saying, "I love you."
h/t The Verge
