Facebook Just Released a Cool, New Feature for Profile Photos

For better or for worse, the Facebook profile photo has become an important mode of self expression. Admit it. You worked really hard to find a photo that captured your "true self." Naturally, Facebook knows this, and released a new tool that will make it easier than ever to show off your personal style.
Facebook just announced its "Profile Expression Kit" for iOS, which allows users to upload video from third-party apps onto their profiles, meaning your favorite Vine can now become your "profile video." The Expression Kit is compatible with MSQRD, Boomerang from Instagram, lollicam, BeautyPlus, Cinemagraph Pro from Flixel, and the aforementioned Vine, giving you a range of options.
Here's an example. Notice the moving profile photos:
Although profile videos have been available since September, this innovation makes things a lot easier by letting Facebookers select videos from apps they already use every day.
The main takeaway here? You're about to see way more winking profiles.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and will now upload a winking profile photo. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.