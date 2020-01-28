Facebook Will Finally Let You Clear Your History and Control Ad Data

You call it Facebook stalking, I call it due diligence, but how you categorize your social media searches doesn't really matter. We all do it. And now, FB can't use that data -- from your on and off platform browser history -- to curate those creepy accurate personalized ads if you don't want it to.
Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the debut of the new feature on Tuesday after a trial rollout last August. The new Off-Facebook Activity tool will now be available to all 2.4 billion Facebook users. The company rebuilt site systems to make way for the new feature in an effort to introduce "a new level of transparency and control," Zuckerberg said.
"Other businesses send us information about your activity on their sites and we use that information to show you ads that are relevant to you," Zuckerberg said in a statement. "Now you can see a summary of that information and clear it from your account if you want to."
The move comes after years of criticism surrounding Facebook's intrusive tracking methods. The company has a history of not only following what you search, but the sites you visit and your activity while there -- information which is then turned over to advertisers, CNET reports. Hence why those overpriced boots you can't afford are continuing to taunt you while you check in on your ex's profile.
The Off-Facebook Activity tool will now allow users to not only delete previous history, but prevent the site from future tracking as well. But if those sneaky targeted ads are still popping up, here's why: businesses can still use your personal information to harass you with products you definitely don't need (but will probably want). To turn off ad controls, you'll need to shut down "Ads based on data from partners" in your settings.
h/t Mashable
