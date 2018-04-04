Facebook Just Broke Tinder and Thirsty People Are Losing It

Facebook outlined a series of sweeping privacy changes on Wednesday, in light of the Cambridge Analytica data-mining scandal that saw 87 million users' data compromised without their consent. While this is welcome news for Facebook users, the new security measures appear to be causing some problems for people looking to peruse Tinder.
Twitter was flooded with so many users complaining about difficulty logging into the app, that Tinder had to address the situation with news that it's working on a fix:
Nearly as soon as Facebook implemented its changes, which involve a series of revamped APIs, Tinder users started reporting difficulty logging into the app, with it repeatedly asking for login information via Facebook and denying them access to their profiles, according to a report by Select All.
Tinder is asking users to provide additional permissions "in order to create or use a Tinder account." The advisory then notes that "this information is then used to create fuller profiles, verify authenticity and provide support."
Clearly, a login feedback loop is at play.
For its part, Facebook was fairly quick to take the blame for the dating disaster, saying in a statement to The Verge, "This was part of the changes that we announced today, and we are working with Tinder to address this issue."
Tinder hasn't directly commented on the snafu, but we've reached out for more information on what's keeping people from swiping.
Thirsty people everywhere are feeling helpless right now.
