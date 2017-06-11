Facebook Just Made a Major Change to Profile Photos

If you find your profile photo just isn't the best representation of your true self, well, stop thinking that social media is the definition of anything, for starters. But also, you can try out Facebook's new feature that just made profile photos way more personal.
The social media goliath just added the ability to choose from tons of profile photo overlays that allow you to show support for a cause, sports team, or whatever else you're into. This isn't an entirely new concept, as the ability to add overlays to your profile photos has been around for a while. But the large selection of overlays and the easy tool that allows you to add them are new. And every change on Facebook inevitably feels like a significant one.
For instance, after your study abroad trip to Paris, you might set up your profile photo/overlay combo like this:
To create a custom photo, head here and browse through all the options. At the moment, you may not find your super-specific interest. But Facebook told The Next Web that users should have the ability to upload their own designs in the coming months.
Thankfully, you won't have to wait long to show the world your West Bromwich Albion fandom. Because how else will the world know precisely how obscurely pretentious you really are?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and has a boring, old profile pic. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.