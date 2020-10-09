Facebook Rejected a Photo of Onions for Being 'Overtly Sexual'

Facebook's community standards have gotten stricter over the years. And while some rules are more obvious than others (nudity, violence, and hate speech are all barred from the platform), one might think posting a pile of produce is safe. But you'd be wrong, in certain instances that is.

Earlier this week, a Canadian store -- known around St. John's, Newfoundland as the Seed Company by EW Gaze -- shared a perfectly innocent promotional photo of some Walla Walla onions (this is not a euphemism. They were really just onions). Facebook, however, did not agree and flagged the post for being... too sexy.

"So we just got notified by Facebook that the photo used for our Walla Walla onion seed is 'Overtly Sexual' and therefore cannot be advertised to be sold on their platform," the company wrote on Facebook alongside the image. "Can you see it?"