Facebook Is Telling a Ton of People They Died

If you logged onto Facebook today, you might have seen dead people. Not like in a Haley Joel Osment way, but because multiple accounts were displaying messages that said users had died, even even though they hadn’t.

A remembrance banner at the top of different profiles appeared on Friday afternoon, and not even CEO Mark Zuckerberg was spared from the onslaught. The phony Zuckerberg memorial read: "We hope people who love Mark will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate his life." Oh, how Dear Leader had fallen!