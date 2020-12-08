Facebook Released Its Year in Review & These Were the Biggest Moments in 2020

It's safe to assume we're celebrating the close of 2020 with a little extra enthusiasm this year. But despite the fact that we've experienced enough chaos to last a lifetime—between the global pandemic and election stress alone—2020 wasn't without its positive moments, too.

Facebook is taking a look back at those memories with its annual Year in Review, sharing with us what we otherwise couldn't stop talking about in 2020. The tech giant analyzed trends on the platform between January 1 and October 31, 2020—and the top ways the Facebook community came together around specific moments—to determine what we buzzed about most.

"2020 will forever be known as the year that changed us all. While we’re excited to close the chapter on 2020 and head into 2021, we want to share some of the ways people used our products to make this year a little less lonely, and feel a bit more connected," vice president of product and social impact Naomi Gleit wrote in a blog post. "No matter where in the world you live, the shared experiences of 2020 brought us together, even while we were apart—and we hope our Year in Review will give you a glimpse into some of those moments."