Facebook's Newest Update Wants to Run Your Life

"It's an unbelievably challenging process in 2016 to figure out what there is to go do, and then, among those things, decide which of those things you want to go do and then actually engage in the doing of said things."

To that end, Facebook will allow users to gather recommendations from friends by sharing maps on their News Feeds. So if you’re in a new city, and have a hankering for chicken and waffles, just turn on your Recommendations setting, and friends can suggest restaurants that will then appear tagged in a map. This goes for any business with a Facebook page, from burlesque clubs to your local Toys R’ Us.