You Can Buy a Bucket of Fake Poop on Amazon

10/05/2016
Nasco via Amazon

Man, e-commerce is great. There’s really no limit to what you can spend your money on, especially if you discard credit card bills as a matter of principle. You might also be privy to drunken spending sprees at 3 AM. If so, consider this bucket of plastic animal poop, which can be yours for the cool price of $50 with an Amazon Prime membership.

Gizmodo first noticed this nifty collection, which packs in 13 different kinds of feces from a broad spectrum of furry creatures. There’s bear, elk, dog, coyote and even cougar, just in case you’re ever in the wilds of Western Canada and need to identify a quick sample.

The product is garnering some hype in the user reviews section, too. One satisfied customer notes what an ideal holiday gift the plastic turds make, writing: “A great hit for a gift to a 6 or 7 year old boy.....need I say more! I gave this along with the recommended book about animal scat.” Another exclaims: "I'm ordering several to give as gifts to our corporate project managers, just so, for once, they'll have their sh*t together."

Friendly reminder: the holidays are right around the corner.

[H/T Gizmodo]

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

