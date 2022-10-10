Falafel Sold at Aldi Recalled Over E. Coli That Has Made Many Sick

Two types of falafel from Earth Grown have been linked to an outbreak of E. coli, prompting a recall that spans 37 states and the District of Columbia.

Cuisine Innovations Unlimited has announced a recall of its Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and its Garlic & Herb Falafel, which are sold exclusively at Aldi stores. The announcement says the falafel has been recalled "due to the possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli."

Earth Grown's falafel was sold at Aldi locations in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Each of the recalled packages carries one of these lot numbers on the box near the “best if used by” mark on the outside flap of the box: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, and 1812. Those packages were sold after June 24 of this year.

The announcement, shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), states that there have been 20 reported sicknesses across six states, with five of those who got sick requiring hospitalization. So, clearly, you should not eat the falafel if you have it at home. Throw it out or return it to the store for a refund. Images of the packaging and contact information for the company and FDA are available at the FDA recall page.