This New Roller Coaster Will Be the World's Tallest, Fastest & Longest
The Falcon's Flight will claim three superlatives.
World records are set all the time. There's the fastest this, the biggest that, the most this. But records are made to be broken, and an upcoming Six Flags roller coaster is about to shatter the ceiling.
The recently unveiled Falcon's Flight will become the world's fastest, tallest, and longest roller coaster when it's completed. Riders will soar at speeds of more than 155 mph, cliff dive into a 525-foot valley, and travel almost 2 1/2 miles. Even better, the ride will have a scenic element: It's built along the bluffs of Tuwaiq Mountain in Saudi Arabia and even cuts through a tunnel in the rock at its fastest point.
Falcon's Flight will be a featured ride at Six Flags Qiddiya, a future theme park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The coaster is still in its design phase, but early animations and mockups are already wowing people around the world.
Six Flags Qiddiya is one of Six Flags' most ambitious international projects to date. When it opens in early 2023, it will be part of a larger revitalization project aiming to turn an area of Riyadh into a globally recognized resort destination.
View more photos of Six Flags Qiddiya below and keep your eyes peeled for updates as the most ambitious coaster plan ever starts to become a reality.
