This New Roller Coaster Will Be the World's Tallest, Fastest & Longest

World records are set all the time. There's the fastest this, the biggest that, the most this. But records are made to be broken, and an upcoming Six Flags roller coaster is about to shatter the ceiling.

The recently unveiled Falcon's Flight will become the world's fastest, tallest, and longest roller coaster when it's completed. Riders will soar at speeds of more than 155 mph, cliff dive into a 525-foot valley, and travel almost 2 1/2 miles. Even better, the ride will have a scenic element: It's built along the bluffs of Tuwaiq Mountain in Saudi Arabia and even cuts through a tunnel in the rock at its fastest point.