Sorry, It's Going to Be So Goddamn Hot This Fall

If you're looking for sweet relief from the summer heat, it might not be coming as soon as you'd like.
The Weather Channel reports this fall is going to be damn hot for most of the United States. In particular, the Southwest and parts of the Midwest are expected to have above average temperatures throughout the fall. So, be sure your Halloween costume has proper ventilation.
The majority of the nation outside of those regions is projected to experience "near or slightly above average" temperatures. Be sure to offer your neighbor a glass of lemonade, because everyone is in this mess together.
The Weather Channel's month-by-month breakdown shows the Pacific Northwest and the Southeast getting a little relief throughout the fall. However, as autumn drags on, more and more of the country is going to see above average temperatures.
"You can see that across the entire United States, including Alaska, there is more of a chance that temperatures will be above normal," Dan Collins, a meteorologist and seasonal forecaster with the NOAA Climate Prediction Center-Operational Prediction Branch, told Live Science.
Collins cites multiple reasons for the temperatures being higher than usual. One is atmospheric ridging over the northern-central US. High-pressure systems cause elevated temperatures.
Additionally, long-term climate trends signal higher temperatures. The NOAA Climate Prediction Center notes the "most recent decade is somewhat warmer than the previous three decades." Moreover, this June was 1.4 degrees warmer than the 20th-century average and was the third warmest June on record. (2015 and 2016 were the only warmer Junes, with El Niño contributing to those elevated numbers.)
On the bright side, you can use this list of summer beers deep into the fall.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.