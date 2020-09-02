This Map Reveals When Fall Colors Will Peak Across the U.S. This Year

You can be stoic about the situation if you want. There's a lot of exhausting crap in the world. You're allowed to say that summer isn't over until September 22. But we all know that culturally, summer just came to a crashing halt. If you wait until the end of September to accept the arrival of autumn, you're going to miss out on fall foliage, because it's already time to start making plans.

Especially in a year where the pandemic has dictated so much of what we're doing, it's worth knowing when your region is going to see peak fall foliage, the days over which you have your best shot of seeing those dying leaves put their best foot forward. Fortunately, SmokyMountains.com has shared its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, projecting when and where those beautiful fall colors are going to arrive in every corner of the (contiguous) country.

No projection of when leaves will shed their green hues is going to be 100% accurate. There are a whole lot of factors involved in the projection. A heatwave or a strong storm that strips trees of their leaves will shift the projections significantly. Nonetheless, the group has refined its methods using a whole lot of data.

"In order to accurately predict fall, our model ingests a multitude of data sources including historical precipitation, NOAA precipitation forecasts, elevation, actual temperatures, temperature forecasts, and average daylight exposure to develop a baseline fall date for each county in the continental United States," David Angotti, Founder of SmokyMountains.com says. "Next, the model consumes hundreds-of-thousands of additional data points from a variety of government and non-government sources and layers this data over our own historical data from past years. Finally, with a high degree of accuracy, the algorithm produces nearly 50,000 date outputs indicating the progression of fall for every county in a graphical presentation that is easy to digest."