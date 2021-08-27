This Year's Fall Colors Will Be Stunning. Here's When & Where They'll Peak Near You

The first day of fall is Wednesday, September 22, and fall foliage probably makes you think of, well, fall. However, the leaves aren't going to wait for the official changing of seasons before swapping bright greens for the beautiful ruddy hues of autumn.

Peak leaf season isn't far off. If you're going to take a trip to see the leaves change colors, it's time to put together a plan. Every year, SmokyMountains.com puts together an interactive fall foliage forecast map, projecting when and where the leaves will change as summer slides into fall—and when and where they'll disappear as fall fades to winter. It's an essential guide to planning that fall road trip.

This year, the site says that some small parts of the country are already going to see leaves changing colors by Labor Day. It's not the majority of the US by any stretch, but it's not too far off for the rest of the country. That's just changes, though. It'll be mid-to-late-September before peak leaf season is truly arriving in parts of the contiguous US.

Of course, a forecast for the changing colors of leaves can't be 100% accurate. There are a lot of factors that come together in the SmokyMountains.com project. A heatwave or storm that strips trees of their leaves can cause a significant shift in the timing of when peak leaf season arrives. Still, the company has refined its process with a whole lot of data and experience.

"Similar to any meteorological forecast, leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate," says company founder and statistical expert David Angotti. "However, after publishing our predictive fall foliage map for nearly a decade, we are quite confident in our data sources, process, and algorithm. Our experience combined with a scheduled mid-season update has us especially confident about this year’s predictions. Our goal is that this data-based, interactive tool will increase the number of people that are able to enjoy peak fall in 2021."