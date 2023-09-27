A Fall Foliage Expert Shares His Unexpected Leaf Peeping Essentials

How to get the best fall foliage photos

Salge's first tip when it comes to fall foliage photography? Early risers get the best shot. Salge advises waking up early and taking your foliage photos in the morning, for a number of reasons. The first? The traffic is better. In areas popular for foliage, you're likely to encounter crowds in the middle of the day and afternoon. You'll have an easier time getting around before the roads get clogged.

"In terms of actual photography, you get a lot more atmosphere," Salge explains. "You have morning mist because it's cool. You have dew, which makes the landscape sparkle. Sometimes you get frost, and then when you backlight the trees, if you have the sun low on the horizon at sunrise or sunset, and then you shine the light through the golden and orange and red leaves, they just glow more."

Salge says that the morning light can give that same golden hour glow that is more associated with the afternoon, "but because you get morning fog and frost and dew, mornings are a lot better, and you usually have the place to yourself."

"If you go out in the middle of the day, you're going to get a lot of blue light, a lot of flat light and a lot of glare," Salge says. "That's not a great recipe for a great photograph. It's a great recipe for enjoying your time in New England in the fall, but it's not going to translate to pictures as well."

The best time to go leaf peeping

With your bag packed, you are ready to take on the elements and seek out the brightest, most colorful leaves. Salge has a few more tips to make sure the experience is a memorable one. For starters, in New England, there's a six-week window to enjoy the foliage. Don't stress about getting to the leaves when it's "peak."

"Peak is a continuum and what I consider peak, my good friend who's a weather observer, doesn't think it's peak," Salge says. "We have six weeks of the wave of color going from the Canadian border to the coast of Rhode Island and Connecticut. You can drive the whole thing in six, eight hours. So if you feel like you're too early, go north and uphill. If you feel like you're too late, go south and downhill and you'll get back into the great color again."

Salge's other recommendation is to slow down. New England towns are known for putting on a true production for foliage season, and the best way to enjoy it is by taking it in. "I think people's itineraries are way too ambitious. Go smaller with your itinerary."

His final suggestion is more for everyone's safety: "Don't walk in the middle of the road for your shot, or don't stop your car in traffic to get your shot," Salge urges. "Don't lose your mind over the amazing beauty that surrounds you, because for some reason it's just intoxicating and people just do the strangest things that they'd never do any other time of year."