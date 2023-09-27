A Fall Foliage Expert Shares His Unexpected Leaf Peeping Essentials
Leaf peeping authority Jim Salge named his picks for some surprising gear that'll enrich your hike.
Leaf peeping season is here, and as the leaves change to their brilliant shades of oranges, yellows, and reds, you'll undoubtedly venture out to capture the miracle of nature. Jim Salge, who happens to be the nation's
go-to expert on New England fall foliage, a photographer, and a former meteorologist, has leaf peeping season down to a science. He also forecasts and gives insight on the trees' annual change from green to gold for Yankee magazine.
Thrillist spoke to Salge to get his tips on the essential gear you should bring for your hikes, road trips, and viewing adventures—and how to capture photos of it all that hopefully measure up to the beauty you see in real life.
What you need when you're out leaf peeping this fall
In New England, some of the best places to see fall foliage are well off the beaten path. That's likely to be the case for a lot of great foliage, no matter what part of the country you're in. And that means you're going to have spotty cell and internet connectivity.
"Paper maps are going to be really important," Salge says. "A lot of the back roads and small towns in New England have spotty cell service, so you've got to know where you're going. Last year, the Kancamagus Highway had a four-hour backup on the big three-day weekend, and people were bemoaning the loss of cell service a mile in."
Mosquitos don't seem to pay much attention to the change in seasons—and they seem to be sticking around longer and longer every year. Salge recommends packing bug spray. "It's raining again. It hasn't stopped raining since it stopped snowing, so it's just incredibly wet and the mosquitoes are just going to be bad in some of the areas," Salge says.
Those stunning photos of leaves you see on Instagram every year? The reason you aren't taking those types of photos isn't just a skill issue. You probably don't have the right gear. And you don't need to invest in a pricey piece of equipment in order to achieve some beautiful photos. Salge recommends one easy way to turn your phone into a much better camera.
"They sell clip-on circular polarizer filters for cell phones. And your pictures are just so much better in the fall if you can take the glare off the leaves and get the true colors," Salge says. "It just really makes things pop in ways that can't be duplicated in Photoshop or in your filters on your app. The time of day and throwing that little filter on there is huge."
"Geez. Weather is so variable. You go up and down in elevation, the sun hides behind the cloud and it feels hot one second and cold the next. So variable," Salge explains. "Layers, I mean, that's the only way to do it. It's going to be 28 degrees and frosty in the morning and two hours later you're baking in the sun, well, maybe not baking, but 60, 70 degrees."
And while the season's temperate weather is one of the great things about fall, it does mean you'll need to be dressed for the cold, the wet, the dry, and the windy. A packable, lightweight jacket is perfect for adding a layer when it starts to get windy or cold, but won't bog you down when you're hiking.
A few other items that would be good to pack for your leaf peeping outing? Salge says wool layers are what old-timers swear by—Fjallraven has a great wool shirt that's easy to tie around your waist. And don't forget a good pair of shoes.
"New England has terrible trails compared to the Mountain West," Salge says. "We don't believe in switchbacks out here. We go straight up mountains and the trail's a road and they're just like boulder fields and scree fields, so good footwear."
Columbia's hiking boots are well reviewed and are available at a reasonable price point. And another great layering option? The Puffer Hug is a fleece-lined puffer scarf with pockets—use it to tuck away your cold hands after snapping your pictures.
How to get the best fall foliage photos
Salge's first tip when it comes to fall foliage photography? Early risers get the best shot. Salge advises waking up early and taking your foliage photos in the morning, for a number of reasons. The first? The traffic is better. In areas popular for foliage, you're likely to encounter crowds in the middle of the day and afternoon. You'll have an easier time getting around before the roads get clogged.
"In terms of actual photography, you get a lot more atmosphere," Salge explains. "You have morning mist because it's cool. You have dew, which makes the landscape sparkle. Sometimes you get frost, and then when you backlight the trees, if you have the sun low on the horizon at sunrise or sunset, and then you shine the light through the golden and orange and red leaves, they just glow more."
Salge says that the morning light can give that same golden hour glow that is more associated with the afternoon, "but because you get morning fog and frost and dew, mornings are a lot better, and you usually have the place to yourself."
"If you go out in the middle of the day, you're going to get a lot of blue light, a lot of flat light and a lot of glare," Salge says. "That's not a great recipe for a great photograph. It's a great recipe for enjoying your time in New England in the fall, but it's not going to translate to pictures as well."
The best time to go leaf peeping
With your bag packed, you are ready to take on the elements and seek out the brightest, most colorful leaves. Salge has a few more tips to make sure the experience is a memorable one. For starters, in New England, there's a six-week window to enjoy the foliage. Don't stress about getting to the leaves when it's "peak."
"Peak is a continuum and what I consider peak, my good friend who's a weather observer, doesn't think it's peak," Salge says. "We have six weeks of the wave of color going from the Canadian border to the coast of Rhode Island and Connecticut. You can drive the whole thing in six, eight hours. So if you feel like you're too early, go north and uphill. If you feel like you're too late, go south and downhill and you'll get back into the great color again."
Salge's other recommendation is to slow down. New England towns are known for putting on a true production for foliage season, and the best way to enjoy it is by taking it in. "I think people's itineraries are way too ambitious. Go smaller with your itinerary."
His final suggestion is more for everyone's safety: "Don't walk in the middle of the road for your shot, or don't stop your car in traffic to get your shot," Salge urges. "Don't lose your mind over the amazing beauty that surrounds you, because for some reason it's just intoxicating and people just do the strangest things that they'd never do any other time of year."
