This Map Reveals the Best Places to Watch the Leaves Change This Fall

With much of the best days of summer in the rearview mirror, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. From coast-to-coast, the changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to put on a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning foliage. With that in mind, Smokymountains.com compiled a neat interactive feature predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of yellow, red, orange, and brown this year. If you're at all inclined to hang out in the woods this fall, here's your prime resource.
Citing a plethora of data points collected by historical NOAA forecasts, the map uses an algorithm to produce a county-by-county look at when fall colors will peak across the country. According to data scientist Wes Melton, you can expect fall colors to be at their radiant best quicker than usual this year. "Due to the heavier precipitation throughout the summer months, this year's leaf model is predicting an earlier-than-typical peak fall," he said in a statement.
If the complete, 11-week seasonal change were to occur in a matter of seconds, it'd look like this GIF:
Throughout the majority of the country, fall colors are expected to last longer than usual, too.
"Other than the Pacific Northwest, we are expecting warmer-than-average fall temperatures during the during the September through November time period," he said. "These warmer temperatures are expected to prolong the color season."
This is good news if you're looking to relish a prolonged autumn. But since most of the country will be beyond the peak by late October, you've got about eight weeks to coordinate a trip to the woods or maybe even a fall foliage train ride. And if the predictive model is any indication, you won't have to travel that far to find something beautiful.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.