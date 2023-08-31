Here's Where and When to See Stunning Fall Colors This Year

Close your eyes, empty your mind, and focus on your surroundings—can you feel the fall breeze approaching? If the answer is no and the only thing you actually feel are the last bits of a scorching August heat, let us help you put yourself in a fall-centric mindset, at the very least.

Travel brand SmokyMountains.com is at your service. The company just released its highly-anticipated annual fall foliage prediction map covering conditions across the US. Starting as early as this week, you can stay up to date with how and where leaves are changing in different parts of the country.

On top of putting you in the right mood to welcome fall, the map is a truly helpful tool, too. By looking at the highly accurate reports—which are released in advance—you can more confidently plan trips, vacations, and hikes around foliage peaks and ensure you don't miss out on the most gorgeous landscapes of the year.

You might wonder how they know their foliage so well over there at SmokyMountains.com. The answer is a lot of data, and your guys' help, too. To come up with accurate reports, the brand uses a data model that takes into account a variety of important factors, including historical temperature and precipitation, forecast temperature and precipitation, the type of prominent trees in a specific geographic region, the historical trends in the area, and even user data.

That's right—your feedback helps get the country-wide foliage map more precise. Starting last year, SmokyMountains.com started accepting real-time leaf reports from users, and the feedback was worked into the existing model to further improve its future versions and updates. This year, the brand is introducing yet another feature, and it is allowing users to submit real-time photos as well for accuracy purposes—and who knows, your shot might even be shared on social media!

While foliage forecasts will never be 100% accurate, they can always get better, and both your reports and photos can help reach that goal. However, the map is already highly reliable, and by looking at different colors, you can see whether foliage has not yet started (green), if it has just begun (yellow), if it's peaking (orange through red shades), or if it's past its peak (brown).

To use the interactive foliage prediction map below, you can move the slider at the bottom to view that date's prediction of how fall leaves are expected to be looking at that moment, and how they'll change throughout the season.