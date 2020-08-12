Fallon Sang & Cracked Up Over Reimagined Song Lyrics About 2020 From Twitter

The audience-less The Tonight Show feels like an appropriate backdrop for people on social media to be given a platform to joke about a stressful year that has been in many ways defined by the vast spaces between us.

Jimmy Fallon brought back the recurring "Hashtags" segment this week, asking viewers to post reimagined song lyrics to Twitter. Using the hashtag #SummerSongs2020, fans rewrote the lyrics to popular songs as though they were about the events of 2020 thus far. That's the basic outline of the segment under most circumstances. People make jokes on Twitter based on a Tonight Show prompt, and the host reads them on-air. Only this time, since they're lyrics, he and Black Thought of The Roots sang the songs accompanied by the rest of the band.

From The Beatles to The Lego Movie, the lyrics are sourced from a wide swath of music, but they've all got a similar message, maybe best captured in this "A Day in the Life"-inspired song. "Woke up, stayed in bed / Stayed in bed and stayed in bed / I stayed in bed and then I stayed in bed / I stayed in bed and then stayed in bed some more."